NZDUSD tests its 200 day MA again

Keep an eye on the NZDUSD NZD/USD The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world's seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world's most traded currency and the NZD being the tenth. What Affects the NZD/USD? The NZD/USD is offered at virtually every retail forex brokerage and is a common pair for traders to have experience with. The pair moves on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given New Zealand is the world's largest exporter of milk powder, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such help move the currency pair. Other factors of note for the NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a primary role in the direction of the currency pair with both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely monitored by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of abruptly moving the NZD/USD, which can oscillate much more than other normal pairs.

Not only is it trading at new session highs, but is also toying with moving above it's 200 day MA at 0.69089 (again). The high price just reached 0.6911.

Recall on Friday, traders took the price up to the MA level on a number of different occasions during the day, and also traded briefly above the MA level during 2 hourly bars (see hourly chart with the overlay of the MA - green line). However, the price momentum stalled and the price settled lower (PS the high price going back to March 7 also tested the MA line but stalled)

The pair's move today is also finding willing sellers so far. There is a battle between the buyers and sellers.

A move above would have traders looking toward the high from March 7 at 0.6925. That level was the highest going back to November 24, 2021. A break of that level would open the door with the 50% midpoint of the move down from February 2021 high at 0.6996 the next key target.

NZDUSD tests 200 day MA

If the break fails again, a move back below 0.6899 could see buyers turn to sellers as the break of the KEY 200 day MA is a disappointment. The 0.6870 to 0.68745 (see hourly chart) would be another downside target that if broken would give sellers more confidence that a top is in place.