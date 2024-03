S&P index working on it 3rd consecutive record closing level

The S&P index is working its way back toward unchanged on the day. It currently is down -0.92 point or 0.02% . Recall from Friday, the index closed at a record level. A close in positive territory would be yet another record for the index.

For the NASDAQ index, it is down -31 points or -0.19% at 16243.47. Like the S&P, it closed at a record level on Friday. On Thursday was the first record close for the index going back to November 2021 (with a close above 16057.44).