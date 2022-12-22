The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

The North American session begins, the AUD is the strongest of the major currencies while the GBP is the weakest. Yesterday, the GBPAUD was also weak falling by -1.26% making it the biggest mover (along with the AUDNZD) for the day. Today's move 0.59% is followed by the AUDNZD move of 0.53% as the biggest movers for the day. The USD is mixed with modest gains and modest losses versus the major currencies. The greenback is higher versus the GBP, CAD and NZD, and lower versus the EUR, JPY and AUD. The USD is near unchanged vs the CHF to start the day.

Today the US will release the final GDP data for the third quarter with expectations of 2.9% unchanged from the prior estimate. US unemployment claims will also be released with an estimate of 221K versus 211K last week. Later at 10 AM, the conference Board leading index is expected to decline for the fifth consecutive month by -0.5%.

A look at the markets shows:

spot gold is trading up $3.70 or 0.21% that $1817.77

spot silver is down $0.16 or -0.65% at $23.82

WTI crude oil is trading up $1.21 at $79.49

The price bitcoin is little changed at $16,819

In the premarket for US stocks, the futures are employing a lower opening after two straight days of gains (which followed four straight days of declines):

Dow Industrial Average -65.48 points after yesterday's 526.74 point rise

NASDAQ index -40 points after yesterday's 162.26 point rise

S&P index -9 points after yesterday's 56.84 point rise

in the European equity markets major indices are mixed:

German DAX -0.34%

France's CAC -0.15%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.38%

Spain's Ibex -0.18%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.15%

in the US debt market, the yields are marginally lower for the second consecutive day:

US yields are lower

in the European debt market, the benchmark 10 yields are higher:

European benchmark 10 year yields are higher