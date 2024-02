The AUDUSD has traded down and up and is back down this week. On the run higher, the buyers had their shot to run higher with the move back above a key swing level at 0.65229, and the 100-day MA at 0.65298. However, that move failed, and the buyers have turned to sellers once again.

In this video, I take a look at the AUDUSD from a perspective and outline the risks and targets going forward.