The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies
The CAD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day. The major indices are relatively scrunched together as NATO, G7 and EU will have meetings today, but the
continues to trend to the upside rising to the highest level since the week December 13, 2015 (the price moved above the end of January 2016 highs today) . USDJPY
The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn’t traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world’s second most traded pair, it’s not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as “boring”, although this isn’t an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency.
The focus will be on the EU meeting where leaders can put additional pressure on Russia by stopping all purchases of Russian oil. Durable goods orders and initial claims will also be released. Flash Markit Manufacturing PMI will be released at 9:45 AM ET.
There are a number of Fed speakers on the schedule including Waller, Bullard and Evans. The Fed officials are mostly onboard to increase rates by 50 BPs at the May meeting at least. The drive to neutrality sooner rather than later (2.5%) is becoming more the norm, but it will take time (unless at some point they decide 100 BP hike is warranted).
A look around the markets is showing:
Spot gold is trading up $11.23 or 0.58% at $1953.15 Spot silver is up $0.16 or 0.72% $25.28 Crude oil is trading at lower by -$0.40 at $114.53 Bitcoin is trading at $42,949 near unchanged on the day
In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are rebounding after yesterday's 1.3% declines:
Dow industrial average is up 105 points after yesterday's -448.96 point decline S&P index is up 17.5 points after yesterday's -55.37 point decline index is up 66 points after yesterday's -186.21 point decline NASDAQ
NASDAQ
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
The European equity markets, the major indices are mixed:
German DAX, -0.1% France's CAC, unchanged UK's FTSE 100 +0.1% Spain's Ibex -0.2% Italy's FTSE MIB +0.4%
In the US debt market, the yields have moved higher after yesterday's decline that saw yields fall about eight basis points. The 10 year is up 5.3 basis points the 2– 10 year spread has widened to about 23.5 basis points from 20.8 basis points yesterday:
US yields are higher
In the European debt market, 10 year yields are also moving higher across the board:
European 10 year yields are all higher
