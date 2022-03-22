The USD is getting a boost higher against all the major currencies. The USD is the strongest of the majors. The USDJPY is trading to a new 6 year high and is the biggest mover with a 0.33% gain so far today.

USDJPY
USDJPY has been up 11 of 12 days

Looking at the hourly chart, the price moved above a trend line at 119.609 and ran higher. That is now close support. Stay above is more bullish. The pair has now moved above the 120.00 level for the first time since February 3, 2016.

USDJPY
USDJPY on the hourly chart
EURUSD
EURUSD falls below the 200 hour MA
  • GBPUSD: The GBPUSD has moved down to test - and now break below - the 100 hour MA at 1.31379 and a swing area between 1.3138 to 1.31438. The sellers are making a play. Can they keep the pressure on the pair. The 200 hour MA comes in at 1.31075 and would be the next downside target.
GBPUSD
GBPUSD dipping below the 100 hour MA and trend line