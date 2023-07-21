The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, be The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, be Read this Term moved up to test the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the January 2021 high during Tuesday's trade. That retracement level came in at 1.1274. The high price this week reached 1.12749 right near that level. Sellers leaned and the price has been rotating to the downside since that time with a sharp move lower yesterday. Looking at the daily chart the price has also entered within a swing area between 1.1095 and 1.1134.

EURUSD backs into support on the daily chart

Drilling into the hourly chart below, the low today was near the low from yesterday. Those lows come in ahead of the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the July low to the July high. The level comes in at 1.1106. Moving below that level and below the target on the daily chart at 1.1095 is needed to increase the bearish bias going forward.

Conversely on the hourly chart, if support can hold against the 38.2% retracement, the focus will be on a rotation back toward the 200-hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term currently at 1.11707. That level was broken yesterday (and remained broken on the correction). A move back above the 200-hour moving average would ruin the short-term tilt to the downside from the break yesterday.