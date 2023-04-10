The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

The GBP is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as the NA session begins. The USD is mostly higher with relatively modest gains as traders return back from the Easter holiday in some countries. Europe is closed with Italy, Germany, France and the UK off. Canada has some provinces which are closed. The US stock market will be open today after the Good Friday holiday on Friday. The US employment report showed a 236K job gain about as expected, and the unemployment rate moving down to 3.5% from 3.6% the previous month. The private job growth was 189K which was lower than the 215K expected. The US yields did move higher on Friday and the expectations for a 25 basis point Basis point A basis point is a unit of measurement used to express the change in value of a financial instrument, such as a bond or a loan. One basis point is equal to 0.01%, or one one-hundredth of a percentage point. For example, if the interest rate on a bond increases from 5% to 5.25%, that is an increase of 25 basis points. It is often used in the context of interest rates, yield, and credit spreads. The short-hand for a basis point is bps and on a trading floor you will hear them referred to as ' A basis point is a unit of measurement used to express the change in value of a financial instrument, such as a bond or a loan. One basis point is equal to 0.01%, or one one-hundredth of a percentage point. For example, if the interest rate on a bond increases from 5% to 5.25%, that is an increase of 25 basis points. It is often used in the context of interest rates, yield, and credit spreads. The short-hand for a basis point is bps and on a trading floor you will hear them referred to as ' Read this Term hike in May increased to around 68% from 57% before the data. Yields today are marginally lower. US stocks are modestly lower. In Japan Ueda took over as the governor of the Bank of Japan. His comments have been down the middle/mixed with expectations to start being no change in policy.

A snapshot of the market is showing:

Spot gold Gold Gold is the most widely traded and important commodity. Prized for its historical importance and used for trading an exchange of goods, the gold market today is estimated at nearly $2.4 trillion.The value of gold fluctuates constantly, as it trades on public exchanges where it has a price that is determined by supply and demand. Gold has historically had tremendous significance and even today is extremely sought after. Gold has been used as a currency as it doesn't corrode, and the material allo Gold is the most widely traded and important commodity. Prized for its historical importance and used for trading an exchange of goods, the gold market today is estimated at nearly $2.4 trillion.The value of gold fluctuates constantly, as it trades on public exchanges where it has a price that is determined by supply and demand. Gold has historically had tremendous significance and even today is extremely sought after. Gold has been used as a currency as it doesn't corrode, and the material allo Read this Term

Spot silver is trading up nine cents or 0.32% at $25.05

WTI crude oil is marginally higher $80.90

Bitcoin is steady near $28,321. Over the weekend the high price reached $28,450 while the low price on Sunday reached $27,833.

In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are now all lower:

Dow Industrial Average is down -28.29 points. The Dow Industrial Average closed up 2.57 points on Thursday

S&P index is down -11.75 points. The S&P index closed up 14.66 points on Thursday

NASDAQ index is down -78 points. The NASDAQ index closed up 91.09 points on Thursday

In the US the debt market: