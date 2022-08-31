The Morning Forex technical report is out. in the report I set the levels for the following pairs. Take a look:

EURUSD after dipping below its 100 and 200 hour moving averages is back above as traders consolidate the trading range and figure out where the next shove is going to be

USDJPY is also consolidating near highs and near the highs for 2022 (and going back to 1998). The ceiling has been able to hold resistance giving sellers some hope

GBPUSD made a new low going back to March 2020, but can't keep downside momentum going. The pair held support at a lower trend line on the hourly chart today

USDCHF is seeing upside momentum as traders adjust to a more accomodative central bank vs the rest (weakening the CHF)

USDCAD is higher as it reacts to lower oil

AUDUSD found sellers near the 200 hour MA on the run higher and traded back to the recent lows.