The RBNZ is expected to keep rates unchanged when the announcer interest-rate decision at 10 PM ET (tomorrow in New Zealand). At the last meeting they signaled unchanged for longer in order to continue to slow inflation. Since then, inflation expectations have moved lower and the employer rate has moved higher, but CPI quarter on quarter came in at 0.6% higher than the prior quarter of 0.5%.

What are the technical's saying. What is the roadmap for traders on a more hawkish or more dovish statement/comments? Those key breakout levels will be outlined in the video above and explained why they are important.