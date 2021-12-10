It's another record for the S&P.
- The S&P index is closing at a new record high. The index is surpassing the November 18 high close at 4704.55. The index closed at 4712.01. The S&P index also had its best week since February. The index rose 3.84%
- The Dow industrial average is closing -1.27% from its all-time high close. The Dow industrial average had its best weekly gain since March. The index rose 4.03% this week
- The NASDAQ index is -2.66% away from its all-time high close. For the NASDAQ index it rose 3.6% this week
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose 216.30 points or 0.6% at 35970.98
- S&P index rose 44.57 points or 0.95% at 4712.01
- NASDAQ index rose 113.24 points or 0.73% at 15630.61