The major US indices are closing higher and near the highs for the day for the 3rd day in a row.

After the close alphabet Q4 results saw a beat on the revenues and earnings per share. They also announced a 20:1 stock split. The price of Alphabet is trading up $137 or 4.98% it $2890.

The closing numbers for the major indices are showing:

  • Dow industrial average up 273.38 points or 0.78% at 35405.23
  • S&P index up 30.99 points or 0.69% at 4546.53
  • NASDAQ index up 106.13 points or 0.75% at 14346.01
  • Russell 2000 rose 22.28 points or 1.1% at 2050.74
NASDAQ
NASDAQ closes above its 100 hour moving average

Some of the big winners included:

  • Goodrx up 10.16%
  • Netflix, up 7.02%
  • Nucor, up 5.99%
  • Exxon up 6.81%
  • Sophia technology up 6.33%
  • AMC entertainment +4.92%

the Dow 30's biggest winners included:

  • Boeing, up 4.06%
  • Dow, up 3.47%
  • Chevron, +2.64%
  • Visa, +2.63%
  • Goldman Sachs, +2.63%

The biggest losers in the Dow 30 included

  • UnitedHealth -1.01%
  • J&J, -0.82%
  • Coca-Cola -0.79%
  • Microsoft -0.71%
  • Cisco -0.54%