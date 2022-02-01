The major US indices are closing higher and near the highs for the day for the 3rd day in a row.
After the close alphabet Q4 results saw a beat on the revenues and earnings per share. They also announced a 20:1 stock split. The price of Alphabet is trading up $137 or 4.98% it $2890.
The closing numbers for the major indices are showing:
- Dow industrial average up 273.38 points or 0.78% at 35405.23
- S&P index up 30.99 points or 0.69% at 4546.53
- NASDAQ index up 106.13 points or 0.75% at 14346.01
- Russell 2000 rose 22.28 points or 1.1% at 2050.74
Some of the big winners included:
- Goodrx up 10.16%
- Netflix, up 7.02%
- Nucor, up 5.99%
- Exxon up 6.81%
- Sophia technology up 6.33%
- AMC entertainment +4.92%
the Dow 30's biggest winners included:
- Boeing, up 4.06%
- Dow, up 3.47%
- Chevron, +2.64%
- Visa, +2.63%
- Goldman Sachs, +2.63%
The biggest losers in the Dow 30 included
- UnitedHealth -1.01%
- J&J, -0.82%
- Coca-Cola -0.79%
- Microsoft -0.71%
- Cisco -0.54%