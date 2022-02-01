The major US indices are closing higher and near the highs for the day for the 3rd day in a row.

After the close alphabet Q4 results saw a beat on the revenues and earnings per share. They also announced a 20:1 stock split. The price of Alphabet is trading up $137 or 4.98% it $2890.

The closing numbers for the major indices are showing:

Dow industrial average up 273.38 points or 0.78% at 35405.23

S&P index up 30.99 points or 0.69% at 4546.53

NASDAQ index up 106.13 points or 0.75% at 14346.01

Russell 2000 rose 22.28 points or 1.1% at 2050.74

NASDAQ closes above its 100 hour moving average

Some of the big winners included:

Goodrx up 10.16%

Netflix, up 7.02%

Nucor, up 5.99%

Exxon up 6.81%

Sophia technology up 6.33%

AMC entertainment +4.92%

the Dow 30's biggest winners included:

Boeing, up 4.06%

Dow, up 3.47%

Chevron, +2.64%

Visa, +2.63%

Goldman Sachs, +2.63%

The biggest losers in the Dow 30 included

UnitedHealth -1.01%

J&J, -0.82%

Coca-Cola -0.79%

Microsoft -0.71%

Cisco -0.54%