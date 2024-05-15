The USDCHF moved lower with the USD selling off the weaker data today, but after approaching a key swing area between 0.8997 and 0.9005, the price bounced higher. That bounce took the price back above the broken 38.2% retracement of the movement from the March 2024 low at 0.90347.

That 38.2% retracement is a key level that needs to be broken (AGAIN) if the sellers are to take more control. Absent that, and I would be inclined to think that the buyers are making more of a play after sellers had their shot.

Watching the 38.2% as the key barometer for traders today and going forward.

Watch the video above for the details of key levels and why.