The USDCHF is mired in a narrow trading range of about 30 pips to start the trading week. The good news is that the market will at some point break and run in the direction of the break.

WIth that in mind, what technical levels are in play for the pair that would give traders a clue technically that either the bueyrs or the sellers are taking more control? Find out in this short video that outlines the key levels in play for the USDCHF today and going forward, and more importantly explains why.