🎢 Key Levels to Watch - What's Next?

Focus on 4685 & 4711: Understanding the importance of these levels in the current market context. 🎯

4685 Level: The Price Control (PC) of the previous area, a crucial juncture for market direction. 🔄

4711 Level: Value Area High (VAH) of the previous period, indicating potential resistance or support. 📉📈

Future Scenarios: Analyzing potential market movements around these levels and how they may shape future trends. 🕵️‍♂️

🔵 Inside the Analysis:

Dive into the S&P 500 E-Mini Futures and its reflection of the stock market. 📊

Key insights into recent market movements and their implications. 🧐

Contract rollovers and their impact on market trends. ⏩

🔴 Highlights of the the ES technical analysis video above:

Breakdown of the current all-time high on ES at 4882.5. 🏆

Overhead potential resistance and value area highs in focus. 📉

Weekly and monthly chart analysis for comprehensive market understanding. 🗓️

💡 Further Insights:

Detailed look at the effect of contract rollovers on market dynamics. 🔄

Exploring the significance of key resistance levels. 🎯

Possible scenarios of double tops and their market implications. 🔄

