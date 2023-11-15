Yesterday US 10 year yield moved down 19.1 basis points. Today there is a rebound with the yield now up around 9.8 basis points at 4.543%.

10 year yield pushed lower but rebounds higher today

Technically, the fall yesterday took the yield below a swing level at 4.484% on its way to the low of 4.434%. Looking at the daily chart, the next major target area is at:

Swing area between 4.326% to 4.362%,

100 day MA at 4.331% (blue line on chart above)

38.2% retracement at 4.346%

That target area was not approached with today's low coming in at 4.428%, but remains a key target on more downside momentum.

The corrective move higher today has now taken the price back above the swing level near 4.484% and has moved to a high of 4.559%. Looking at the hourly chart, that has taken the yield toward the falling 100 and 200 hour MAs at 4.577% and 4.584%. If the bias lower is to continue, I want to see those MAs stall the uptick. Do so, and a resumption of the move lower can resume.