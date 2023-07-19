The major indices are trading higher in early US trading. The Dow Industrial Average is trying for its 8th positive day in a row. The gains in the Dow are led by Verizon (up 3.58%), Salesforce (up 2.11%), and Unitedhealth (up 2.14%).

A snapshot of the major entities currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 143.82 points or 0.41% at 35093

S&P index up 20 points or 0.44% at 4575

NASDAQ index up 45 points or 0.30% at 14397

The small cap Russell 2000 is currently trading up 9.38 points or 0.47% at 1985.44

US crude oil is trading up $0.80 at $76.50.

Gold is is trading near unchanged at $1978.58 after trading to the its highest level since May 24 yesterday. The high price yesterday reached $1984.32

Bitcoin is trading above and below $30,000. The current price is at $29,995

In the US debt market, yields are lower. The US treasury will auction off 20 year bonds at 1 PM ET:

2-year yield 4.77%, -2.5 basis points

5-year yield 3.968%, -3.2 basis points

10-year yield 3.763% -2.5 basis points

30-year yield 3.81% -1.9 basis points

The UK 10 year yield is coming off of its low levels. It currently trades at 4.19% that's still down -14.7 basis points. The low yield reach 4.138% earlier today after better-than-expected CPI data.