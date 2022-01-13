The major US stock indices are trading higher at the US open. All of them are higher for the week. The NASDAQ is working on its fourth consecutive up day. The S&P and Dow are working on its third consecutive gain.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 120 points or 0.33% at 36407

S&P up 11 points or 0.24% at 4738

NASDAQ index up 47.5 points or 0.31% at 15235.45

Russell 2000 is up 8.52 points or 0.39% at 2184.57

In other markets as US stock trading gets underway:

Spot gold down $-3.74 or -0.21% at $1822.21

Spot silver is up seven cents or 0.32% at $23.20

WTI crude oil is trading up one cent at $82.65

Bitcoin is trading higher at $44,336

In the US debt market, yields are near unchanged levels with the two year down marginally and the five, 10, 30 year issues up marginally. The U.S. Treasury will issue $22 billion of 30 year bonds at 1 PM ET.

US yields are little changed

In the forex market, the NZD remains the strongest of the majors and the USD remains the weakest. Yesterday the US dollar was also the weakest of the major currencies.

The US dollar is the weakest of the major currencies today