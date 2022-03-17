USDCAD trades back below its 100 day moving average

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term is trading lower for the third consecutive day. And in the process has moved back below its 100 day moving average at 1.2681 (lower blue overlaid line in the chart above.

Recall from last Friday, the pair moved lower after much stronger than expected jobs data. However the price low stalled ahead of the swing low from March 7 (the low reached 1.26918 on Friday) and rebounded back to the upside.

This week, on Monday and Tuesday the pair continued the move to the upside breaking above its 100 hour moving average on Tuesday and running up toward a swing high area between 1.28649 and. 1.28768. The high price peaked at 1.28706.

On Tuesday the retracement lower began with the price breaking below both the 100 and 200 hour moving averages (blue and green lines). Yesterday after running toward the 100 day moving average (and testing the employment day low from last Friday), the price spiked higher after the FOMC decision, but found willing sellers near the 100/200 hour moving averages and retraced to a new session low into the close.

Today, the price action traded above and below the 100 day moving average at 1.2681 through the Asian session, but started to move away during the European session to the downside. Admittedly there has been up and down price volatility, but the swing high in the early North American session has found sellers against that 100 day moving average (blue line at 1.26811). The pair currently trades at 1.2864.

Going forward if the 100 day moving average can put a ceiling on the price action in the USDCAD, the sellers are more in control.

Downside targets include 1.2645 followed by a swing area between 1.2620 and 1.2626. The 200 day moving average cuts across at 1.26018. The low price from March reached 1.2686 (which was above the 200 day moving average at the time).

Conversely, if the price of the USDCAD moves back above the 100 day moving average, then there would likely be disappointment from the sellers on the break. Move above the employment day low at 1.26918 would further spoil the sellers mood and lead to further upside momentum.

For now sellers are in control.