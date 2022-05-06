USDCAD extends above 1.2900

The USDCAD has extended to a new session high and in the process has move back above the 1.2900 level. There was a high price going back to March 8. On Monday, the price broke above that level on its way to the highest level since December 22, 2021.

The high price reached 1.2913 on Monday before rotating back to the downside. The current price just reached 1.2908.

Can momentum be sustained as the day winds down to a close and the high price for the week surpassed?.

A move above would have traders looking toward the upper extremes going back to December 2020. Those levels come between 1.2948 and 1.29631.