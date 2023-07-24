The USDCAD traded in a narrow band last week of about 120 pips. The price closed near the highs and above the 30.2% retracement of the July trading range at 1.3204.
In trading today, the Asian-Pacific session saw the price initially moved to the upside but stall ahead of the high price from last Monday and Tuesday. The price moved back below the 38.2% retracement level (@ 1.3204), and buyers turned to sellers. When the converged 100 and 200-hour moving averages were broken near 1.3176, that gave sellers more incentive to push lower. It also tilted the bias back to the downside from a technical perspective. Sellers are in control below the 100 and 200-hour moving averages.
What now?
The low price from Friday is being tested near 1.31523. A move below would have traders looking toward the 1.3134 – 1.3143 swing area. Move below that level and traders would target 1.31157 and the extreme low from July at 1.30918.
On the topside, it would take a move back above the converged 100 and 200-hour moving averages to shift the technical bias in the USDCAD back to the upside once again.