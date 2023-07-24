The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world’s seventh The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world’s seventh Read this Term traded in a narrow band last week of about 120 pips. The price closed near the highs and above the 30.2% retracement of the July trading range at 1.3204.

In trading today, the Asian-Pacific session saw the price initially moved to the upside but stall ahead of the high price from last Monday and Tuesday. The price moved back below the 38.2% retracement level (@ 1.3204), and buyers turned to sellers. When the converged 100 and 200-hour moving averages were broken near 1.3176, that gave sellers more incentive to push lower. It also tilted the bias back to the downside from a technical perspective. Sellers are in control below the 100 and 200-hour moving averages.

What now?

The low price from Friday is being tested near 1.31523. A move below would have traders looking toward the 1.3134 – 1.3143 swing area. Move below that level and traders would target 1.31157 and the extreme low from July at 1.30918.

On the topside, it would take a move back above the converged 100 and 200-hour moving averages to shift the technical bias in the USDCAD back to the upside once again.