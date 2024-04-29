The USDCAD fell in Asian trading today and tested the low price from Friday's trading at 1.3631. The price bounced higher and moved above the 50% midpoint of the April trading range at 1.36612, but found resistance sellers leaning against its falling 100-hour moving average at 1.3672. That moving average will be a target that would need to get broken and stay broken to give the buyers more confidence (and move away from the 50% midpoint once again).

If, however, sellers are stronger against the 100-hour movie average and push below the 50% midpoint, traders would look again back toward the 1.3631 level, followed by the swing area between 1.3605 and 1.3621.

Traders are looking for the next shove technically