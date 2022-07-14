USDCAD runs higher on a string of breaks today

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. has trended higher over the last 10 hours or so trading. Over that time, the price has move from a low of 1.29703 to a spike high of 1.32228. That run to the upside has seen a rotation back down toward 1.3170 as volatile market conditions persist. Nevertheless, the pair is the strongest of the majors vs the USD. The pair is up over 1.4% on the day.

Looking at the hourly chart, the run to the upside accelerated after breaking above swing highs from July 5 and July 6 near 1.3079 to 1.3083. Earlier in the day, the price based against the 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart above), and cracked above a swing area between 1.3051 and 1.3055 as well. Bullish

Recall from yesterday's trade the price briefly moved above those levels only to back off and race back to the downside helped by a 100 basis point hike by the BOC.

However, that move to the downside stalled near swing lows from July 8 and July 11 at 1.29353. The inability to move below that level, gave buyers more confidence. That confidence was confirmed with the breaks of the aforementioned technical level on the upside today.

Taking a broader look at the daily chart, while the EURUSD and the USDJPY are trading a multi-decade levels, the USDCAD is only trading at swing highs going back to November 2020. In the process, the pair has reentered above what was a floor from 2020 near 1.2960 level. That level was broken in May and June but could not sustain momentum and eventually moved back below the level.

That 1.2960 level will be a longer term risk level going forward now. Stay above is more bullish.

The move higher today also broke above a topside trend line connecting recent highs. That trendline cuts across at 1.3123 and represents closer support target on dips going forward. Stay above it, is the best case scenario now for buyers/bulls in the pair. The current price trades at 1.3184 as I type.

On the topside, the 50% midpoint of the move down from the 2020 high cuts across at 1.33364. That represents the next key upside target on further momentum. Getting above would give the buyers more confidence and control from a longer term perspective.

USDCAD on the daily chart is breaking higher.

The CAD CAD The Canadian dollar (CAD) is the official currency of Canada and at the time of writing is the fifth most-held reserve currency in the world behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The CAD is commonly referred to as the Loonie by forex analysts and traders. At the time of writing, the CAD accounts for 2% of all global currency reserves.Its appeal is strong among central banking authorities given Canada's economic strength, sovereignty, and historic stability.Originally introduced in 1858, the CAD has since its inception maintained a strong tie to the US dollar.This is due to the high degree of trade between the two countries, with the United States receiving the vast majority of Canadian exports, with Canada in turn importing over half of its goods from its southern neighbor. For brief periods of time the CAD has been fixed to the US dollar over its history. Presently, the Bank of Canada (BoC) is responsible for intervening to maintain the value of the currency.What Factors Affect the CAD?Forex traders tune into a variety of factors and metrics when trading the CAD. The value of the CAD is strongly correlated to the strength of global commodity prices such as oil.As a producer and exporter of oil and other commodities, Canada benefits from stronger crude oil prices. When commodity prices rise, Canada's terms of trade also generally improve, and vice versa.Furthermore, a number of domestic factors can also influence the CAD. This includes interest rates set by the BoC, domestic inflation rates, trade surpluses, and foreign investment & direct payments. has been helped by higher oil prices. However, oil prices are now coming off - trading to a low of $90.56 in trading today. The current price is at $92.58 in volatile trading. The Bank of Canada has also been matching the US rate hikes. Yesterday, the BOC one-upped the Fed when they preemptively hiked by 100 basis points. That sent the USDCAD lower but when support on the hourly chart held and oil continued its move lower, it was all over for the CAD strength.