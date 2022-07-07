USDCAD is moving back toward its 100 hour moving average

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term is seeing some backfilling to the downside today helped by the increase in oil prices. Looking at the hourly chart above, the price has now moved back below its 38.2% retracement of the move up from last week's low at 1.29817 and looks toward the rising 100 hour moving average 1.29567.

Recall from Tuesday, the price moved above that 100 hour moving average (blue line), and then the 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart above), and buyers moved into the currency pair pushing the price to the highest level since November 2020. That high took out the high price from June 17, but only by about 4 – 5 pips. Yesterday the high price fell short of the high from Tuesday leading to some modest selling on the break disappointment. Today the selling has increased with the rise in the crude oil Crude Oil Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, and impact of politics stemming from OPEC. Short for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC operates as an intergovernmental organization of 13 countries, helping set and dictate the global oil market.How to Trade Crude Oil Crude oil is most commonly traded as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or through other instruments with exposure to it. This includes energy stocks, the USD/CAD, and other investing options. Crude oil itself is traded across a duality of markets, including the West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) and Brent crude. Brent is the more relied upon index in recent years, while WTI is more heavily traded across futures trading at the time of writing. Other than geopolitical events or decisions by OPEC, crude oil can move due to a variety of different ways. The most basic is through simple supply and demand, which is affected by global output. Increased industrial output, economic prosperity, and other factors all play a role in crude prices. By extension, recessions, lockdowns, or other stifling factors can also influence crude prices. For example, an oversupply or mitigated demand due to the aforementioned factors would result in lower crude prices. This is due to traders selling crude oil futures or other instruments. Should demand rise or production plateau, traders will bid increasingly on crude, whereby driving prices up. Read this Term prices

Technically, a move below the 100 hour moving average at 1.29567 would now be needed to give sellers more control. Conversely holding the level, would keep the buyers in control in the intermediate term. Key level for both buyers and sellers.

AS mentioned, the price of WTI crude oil futures have been moving higher today (helping the rise in the CAD and decline in the USDCAD), and is trading around $103.40 AFTER a higher than expected build in oil inventories announced over the last few minutes of trading. The high price did extend to $104.26 (before the inventory data), and just ticked back down to $103.11 before bouncing modestly to the upside.

This week, the price of crude oil moved down to a low of $95.13 (during yesterday's trade). That was the lowest level since April 12. The rebound today saw the price extend above the $100 level, and that break helped to turn sellers into buyers (see 5 minute chart below). It also helped to push the USDCAD lower (higher CAD).

If the inventory data is able to push the price of oil back down, that could slow the USDCAD's decline. Nevertheless, keep an eye on the 100 hour MA for technical clues. If the level is broken, that would hurt the buyers (CAD sellers). The price of the USDCAD is trading at 1.2973.

On the topside, watch the broken 38.2% at 1.29851 for a more bullish intraday clue. Move back above would give the dip buyers some comfort in the short term, and would have traders looking the natural resistance at 1.3000 next.

Crude oil broke above $100 and raced higher today