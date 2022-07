Prior was -2762K

Gasoline -2497K vs -480K expected

Distillates -1266K vs +1133K expected

Cushing +69K vs -782K prior

The private oil survey from API late yesterday:

Crude +3825K

Gasoline -1814K

Distillates -635K

Cushing +459K

WTI crude oil was trading at $103.70 just before the release, up more than 5%. It fell to $103.18 in the aftermath.