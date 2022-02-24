USDCAD breaks out of the up and down trading range

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world’s seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a “Commodity Pair”, as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it’s important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world’s seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a “Commodity Pair”, as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it’s important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term followed the dollar higher despite the strong crude oil which can benefit the CAD - lower USDCAD. The market is ignoring that effect and focusing on the USD buying.

The pair was given a technical boost on the break above the up and down swing area (see red box) that has confined the pair's trading range since January 26.

Getting above 1.27958 gave buyers the go-ahead to push more to the upside. Momentum buying took the price up to a high of 1.28466. That level tested the last swing high from December 27. It is also reached the low of a swing area that extends up to 1.2857.

Sellers can lean against that swing area between 1.2846 and 1.2857 with a stop on a break above the 1.2857. Break above that level and the price starts to trade in the extreme area from December up to 1.29624.

Although there may be a reason for a stall against resistance, the breakout today is still significant from a technical perspective. It would now take a move below the January 6 high at 1.28128 followed by a move below the January 28 high at 1.279582 to spoil the bullish party for the buyers. Absent that, and the buyers are still holding onto the control.