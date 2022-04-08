USDCAD moves up to test the 200 day MA

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term has moved higher following the USDs move higher in the North American session. The Canada jobs report came in around expectations and had limited impact after the release. However, the USD buying has given the pair a push to the upside over the last hour or two of trading.

The USDCADs move higher has seen the pair move up to test the 200 day MA at 1.2619. The high price just reached 1.26183 and backed off modestly. The current price is at 1.2605. Risk could be defined and limited and sellers leaned.

Yesterday, the price extended toward the level but found early sellers as well and pushed lower into the close.

Looking at the hourly chart below, the move to the upside has taken the price above the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the March high. That level comes in at 1.25923. The retracement level is now close risk for intraday longs/buyers. The level also corresponds with a swing high from March 28.

A move back below that level - after breaking higher - could see the buyers turn to sellers into the weekend.

It's Friday and holding the 200 day moving average and falling back below the 38.2% retracement/swing high level would disappoint the buyers a bit.

USDCAD moved above the 38.2% retracement to 200D MA