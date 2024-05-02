The USDCAD will tire earlier in the week but gave up gains after the FOMC rate decision and press conference. Admittedly there was up-and-down volatility but support yesterday did store within a cluster of the technical level was including the 200-hour moving average at 1.3696, the 100-hour moving average of 1.3706, the 100-bar moving average on the 4-hour chart 1.3721, and a swing area between 1.37146 and 1.37281.

The current price trades between that cluster of technical levels as traders await the next shove higher or lower.