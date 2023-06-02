On the daily chart below, we can see that the USDCAD rejected again the 1.3650 resistance and fell back down towards the 1.3405 support. We have created a range here between the 1.3300 support and 1.3650 resistance. The USD appreciation caused by strong data in May and interest rates repricing on the hawkish side was reversed in the last two days as some Fed members hinted to a pause in June to wait and see more data. The soft readings in the ISM Manufacturing PMI and Unit Labour Costs yesterday have not helped either and the CAD took advantage.

USDCAD Technical Analysis

USDCAD Daily

On the 4 hour chart below, we can see that as soon as the price broke below the upward trendline, the USDCAD started to just melt as sellers piled in aggressively and increased the bearish momentum. This fast unwind of hawkish interest rates expectations has overstretched a bit though as depicted by the price distance from the blue 8 moving average. Generally, in such instances, the price consolidates or pulls back before the next move.

USDCAD 4 hour

On the 1 hour chart below, we can see that we have a resistance zone at the 1.3485 where the sellers may enter the market again. In fact, we can find the previous swing support turned resistance and the trendline. This zone would give the sellers a better risk to reward setup as they can have a stop just above the trendline and a target as low as the next support at 1.3300. The buyers, on the other hand, will want to see the price to break above that trendline to get back the conviction and target the breakout of the 1.3650 resistance.

USDCAD 1 hour

Today, all attention will be focused on the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and various scenarios could unfold: