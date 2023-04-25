USDCHF tests 100/200 hour MA

The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, Read this Term experienced a downward trend over the past three trading days, staying below both its 100 and 200-hour moving averages in the process. Although the price neared these moving averages on Friday, sellers took control and led the currency pair to close near its lows. This selling pressure intensified on Monday, pushing the price towards the low levels seen on April 13th and 14th.

During early European trading today, the USDCHF reached a low of 0.8860, just 1 pip short of the April 13th low at 0.88591. Buyers appeared to lean against this level, eventually leading to a more forceful rebound. However, this upward momentum has now reached the falling 100-hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term at 0.89235. The currency pair's high reached 0.89264, just above the 100-hour moving average but still below the falling 200-hour moving average at 0.89325 (green line).

For buyers to gain control, a sustained move above both the 100 and 200-hour moving averages is necessary. Last week saw a brief period of success, with the price staying above the 200-hour moving average for three hourly bars. However, this momentum waned, and the price fell once more.

Now, with both moving averages at lower levels, the hurdles may be easier to overcome, but the overall bias remains to the downside until broken. It remains to be seen whether buyers can successfully push above the key resistance levels and take back more control. Key level for both buyers and sellers. So far, the sellers are successful in defending the resistance levels.