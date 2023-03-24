USDCHF falls from 100 hour MA/38. Retracement2%

The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, moved higher with the flight into the relative safety of the USD today, and in the process moved up to test the broken 38.2% retracement of the March trading range at 0.92117, along with the following 100 hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and other financial data. currently just above that level of 0.9214. The high price reached 0.9216 and rotated back to the downside. Sellers leaned against the dual technical levels.

The low risk trade has been a success with the price currently trading at 0.9174. The price of moving toward a old swing area between 0.9157 and 0.9165. I would look for sport buyers against that level with stops on a break. Earlier today, the price moved briefly below that lower level at 0.91576, but quickly rebounded.