USDCHF falls to a new 2023 low

The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world’s sixth most traded currency, The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world’s sixth most traded currency, Read this Term is trading at a new session low, reaching its lowest level since January 2021 and breaking the previous record lows for 2026. This downward movement has caused the price to fall below the double bottom from April at 0.8859. It's worth noting that the price bounced off the April 13 low at a similar level yesterday. The subsequent rally yesterday reached the falling 100-hour moving average (blue line in the chart above) but failed to extend above it with increased momentum during the Asian and early European sessions today.

As the price could not gather enough momentum to reach the 200-hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term (the next key target) currently at 0.8935 (green line in the chart above), buyers became frustrated, leading to a reversal and that bias dominated selling activity during the European session (in line with the weakening USD). The fall below the 0.8859 level has seen the price extend to 0.8851 so far.

Currently, the price is fluctuating above and below the double bottom level, with other lows up to 0.88662. In the short term, traders should monitor this area (see red numbered circles in the chart above) for intraday clues. The optimal outcome for sellers would be to maintain the price below the 0.8866 level. However, if the market begins to push above that level with increased momentum, a snapback rally may occur due to the failed break. Watch that area. Sellers are making a play but sellers need to show they mean it too.