The USDCHF made on low on Tuesday against its rising 100 bar moving average on the four hour chart. Today, the low price today also found support against its 100 bar moving average on a four hour chart. That sets the moving average as a key barometer on the downside going forward.

On the topside this week, the highs extended to new highs for the week both on Wednesday and Thursday, but only by a few pips on each break. As a result, there is a swing area ceiling between 0.91469 and 0.91558. Going forward the price would need to get above those levels to increase the bullish bias.

In between sets the 100 and 200-hour moving averages between 0.9117 and 0.9126. The current price is above those levels, giving a tilt to the upside in the short-term technically. Staying above is more bullish.

The above video outlines the key technical levels in play and explains why.