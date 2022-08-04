USDJPY trades between 200 and 100 hour MA today

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. moved back above the 100 hour MA yesterday in the early European session (for the 2nd time on the day). A corrective move lower retested that MA line and pushed toward the 200 hour MA in the US afternoon session.

After a dip today in the Asian session, the pair moved back higher to retest the 200 hour MA and found sellers in the London morning session. Risk was defined and limited. Traders used the level to lean against.

Since then, the price has been stepping down and back to the 100 hour MA.

Traders on both sides will now battle it out at the risk defining level at the 100 hour MA. Dip buyers will use the level to lean against with stops on a break below.

Traders on both sides will now battle it out at the risk defining level at the 100 hour MA. Dip buyers will use the level to lean against with stops on a break below.

The sellers from above can either use the level as a take profit Take Profit In financial trading, a "take profit" (TP) is an order made by the trader via their broker platform. More specifically, this order identifies the amount of profit at which a trader wants their current position to exit at, should the instrument happen to reach that level. The take profit is pre-determined either by setting the number of points or by setting the price at which the trade will automatically exit for a profit.A take profit order is should or is usually placed at the start of a trade, just after a trader has entered the market. Naturally, a take profit level can be above or below the entry price, depending on whether the trader is long or short. Using Take Profit Orders in ForexFor example, in currency trading, let's assume that the EUR/USD is trading at 1.1200. If a trader anticipates the euro will gain strength against the dollar, they may buy EUR/USD. In such a scenario, the take profit target would be placed above 1.1220. How much above the entry price is up to the trader, which they will determine by the use of technical and/or fundamental analysis. If the trader feels the price should comfortably reach 1.1260, but are not convinced it will rise beyond that, they can place a TP of 40 pips on their forex broker platform. Once this TP is set, (known as a buy take profit order) if the price does reach 1.1260, it will automatically close out for a profit.Of note, the trader does not need to intervene, thereby freeing up time, especially since most individuals are unable or do not desire to keep a constant eye on the market. Likewise, if the trader held that the price would be going down, they could set a sell take profit order, which would be placed at a certain level below the entry price., or the next key level to get below to increase the bearish bias.

A break below will have traders looking toward the swing area beween 132.24 to 132.43.

Fundamentally, the USDJPY has been trended up as the BOJ has maintained the pedal to the stiumulus metal. while the Fed has been putting on the tightening brakes. However, after reaching 1998 highs in mid-July, the corrective flows lower have provided some downside wins at least in the short term.

Having said that, looking at the daily chart, the low from earlier this week found support buyers near its 100 day moving average currently at 130.561 (see daily chart below). The subsequent move to the upside took the price back above the swing area between 131.23 and 131.483. The price remains above both those levels (the 100 day MA is at 130.561). If the sellers are to take more control in the face of the fundamentals, the technicals have to get back below those two targets.

USDJPY on the daily chart bounced near 100 day MA