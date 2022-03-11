USDJPY find support buyers near the 100 bar moving average

The USDJPY is retesting - now breaking above - the earlier high for the day at 117.055. That takes price to a new high going back to the week of January 8, 2017. A topside trendline on the weekly chart cuts across at 117.55 area (see earlier post here).

Also, in the earlier post. I commented about the support near the 100 bar moving average on the five minute chart. The consolidation had allowed for the 100 bar moving average to catch up to the price. Although the price briefly dipped below that moving average line on a few five minute bars, the lows were higher and the dips were short-lived and limited to a few pips. The last half-hour so has seen the buyers take more control push to the new session high.

Holding the 100 bar moving average (give or take a few pips) increased that moving averages importance in the short term for traders. However it also increases the bullish bias. Be aware