The EURJPY rallied to the upside today but could not sustain momentum above after finding resistance against the 200 hour MA, a downward sloping trend line and the 38.2% of the move down from the July 21 high. Sellers leaned against those levels as risk could be defined and limited against the area. It also tilted the bias back to the downside with risk being a move back above the cluster of resistance.

EURJPY stalls near a cluster of resistance