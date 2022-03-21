With the Westpac consumer confidence for NZ come and gone, what is left for the rest of the Asian session as far as economic releases and events?

Oogatz!

Well... close to oogatz. RBA governor Lowe is expected to speak at the Walkley Awards for business journalism in Sydney.

The AUDUSD is coming off an up and down day with highs that stalled ahead of 2022 swing highs at 0.7426 and 0.7440. The lows stayed above/within a swing area between 0.7367 and 0.73799. The current price is trading at 0.7399. The pair was down about 13 pips on the day. Close to oogatz, but not quite...

