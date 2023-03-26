The last week was full of so many events and releases that it is hard to figure where to start. So as Julie Andrews sang in the Sound of Music, you start at the very beginning. In this video, I talk to the week that was that had the Fed, and the market seemingly at odds with each other, but maybe they were each doing their jobs?

EURUSD:

IN this video, a move from the weekly chart, to the daily and down to the hourly to outline key levels for the EURUSD heading into the new trading week.

USDJPY:

The USDJPY has a little bit of a bullish bias going technically after the last move to the downside failed.

GBPUSD: The GBPUSD fell to support on Friday, and buyers stepped in. The buyers are more in control heading into the new trading week.

