The price of WTI WTI WTI is the short-hand for West Texas Intermediate crude oil. WTI is a type of petroleum crude oil that serves as a benchmark in oil pricing. It is a light, sweet crude oil that is extracted from West Texas area in the United States, including the Permian Basin. WTI crude oil is considered to be a high-quality oil due to its low sulfur content and high yields of gasoline and diesel fuel when refined. It is used as a benchmark for pricing other types of crude oil, and the price of WTI crude o Read this Term crude futures are settling up nine cents or 0.11% at $80.70. The high price reached $80.96. The low price extended to $79.65.

Looking at the hourly chart below since the gap higher over the weekend, the price has been non-trending between $79 and $81.81. That has allowed the 100 hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term to catch up to the price (blue line in the chart above). The 100 hour moving average, comes in a $79.97. A move below it could see further downside probing, but traders will need to get below the $79 low from Monday's trade to give the sellers more confidence.

Conversely stay above like it's done today, keeps the buyers more control.