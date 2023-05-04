WTI crude oil stalled within a key swing area

The price of WTI crude oil futures tumbled lower to $63.64 before rebounding back higher to close today little changed. The settlement price is coming in at $68.56. That's down just $0.04 or -0.06%. The high price reached $69.84.

Looking at the daily chart, the price moved below the March 20 low of $64.36 on its way to session lows, but could not reach the next target at the December 2, 2021 low at $62.43. There is strong support between $62.43 and $64.36. Earlier in March, the price stalled near the area. Today is the 2nd test against that key support target.

Buyer leaned on the sharp fall, and benefited from the sharp snapback rally.