The price of WTI crude futures are settling at $79.05. That's up $0.16 or 0.20%.

The high price today reached the $79.28. The low price was at $77.59.

Crude oil settles near $79. A key barometer going forward

The $79 level remains a key barometer for buyers and sellers (see red numbered circles on the daily chart above) on the downside the swing high going back to July 14 came in at $77.30. The low price tag within $0.29 of that level. Move below $77.30 and traders will look to target the 200-hour moving average $76.39. The 100 hour moving average at $75.45.