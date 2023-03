WTI crude futures are settling the day at $77.69. That's up $0.64 or 0.83%.

Looking at the daily chart, the price is trading in a wedge or triangle.. The upper extreme is near $78.64. The lower extreme is at $73.27.

With the price at $77.69 it's closer to the higher extreme. Breaking above would have traders looking toward the 100 day moving average at $80.49