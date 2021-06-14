Another BTC ICYMI - Paul Tudor Jones likes bitcoin as a portfolio diversifier

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

I posted a few moments ago on BTC: A Bitcoin ICYMI - MicroStrategy to add circa US$500m to its holdings of BTC

BTC getting some love over the past 24 hours or so:
  • Musk tweet
  • MicroStrategy
Adding another item from US time, an interview with PTJ on CNBC
  • "I like bitcoin as a portfolio diversifier. Everybody asks me what should I do with my bitcoin? The only thing I know for certain, I want 5% in gold, 5% in bitcoin, 5% in cash, 5% in commodities. At this point in time, I don't know what I want to do with the other 80% until I see what the Fed is going to do"
