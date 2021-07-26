Bitcoin buyers make a big stand, does that change anything on the charts?

Not quite yet









The surge is getting buyers off their seats again as price closes back in on the key psychological resistance level @ $40,000.





The good news for buyers is that they managed to escape the series of lower highs, lower lows that was established since end-June trading.





And more importantly, they managed to stop the bleeding close to $30,000, which adds to another psychological support case holding for the cryptocurrency - for now.





That said, there is more work to be done from a technical perspective to escape the clutches of the rangebound trading between $30,000 and $40,000 for the most part since the sharp drop experienced back in May.





The $40,000 mark offers a key psychological resistance now before getting to the 100-day moving average (red line) @ $40,807 and also the resistance region from the 26 May and 15 June highs @ $40,900 to $41,322.







Buyers need to break above those levels to really establish any fresh upside momentum and convince that the latest surge in the past week has more legs to go.

Bitcoin has jumped by over 12% at the highs today, reaching $39,770, as buyers produce a stunning rebound upon testing $30,000 last week.