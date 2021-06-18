Bitcoin falls to a fresh five-day low in third day of declines

Bitcoin continues to chew into Sunday's gain





Bitcoin edged below the earlier lows in a fall to $36,780, down about $1000 on the day or 2.5%.





It's the third day of selling after a failure to climb above $41,000 mid-week.







The big move that started with Musk tweeting about bitcoin on Sunday has now largely faded and the latest dip breaks the 61.8% retracement of the rally since June 13.





There is some support just above $36,000 but I don't see much standing in the way of $35,000 once again.

