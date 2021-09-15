Bitcoin moves above the 50% midpoint of the flash crash

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Cryptocurrency

Midpoint comes in near $47,928.

The flash crash of bitcoin back on September 7, saw the price moved down to a low of $42,900 (or thereabouts). The high price for the cycle move higher reached up to $52,956. The 50% midpoint of that range comes in at $47,928. Today, the price has extended above that midpoint further tilting the bias more to the upside at least in the short term. 

Midpoint comes in near $47,928.
The next major target comes in against the 61.8% of $49,114 move above that level and traders will start to be looking toward round levels like $50,000 again.

A move back below the 50% midpoint would be a disappointment for the buyers. Often times, the midpoint acts as a pivot for the buyers and sellers.  Absent that, and the buyers remain in control
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose