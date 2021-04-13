Bitcoin pierces through $62,000 to fresh record high
Up, up, and away
After several attempts run with a break above $60,000, Bitcoin looks to be managing just that now perhaps as price climbs to a fresh record high above $62,000.
The chart continues to tell the story here with a series of higher highs, higher lows and that is a great sign for any asset in chasing further bullish momentum.
In any case, Coinbase is set to go public later this week and that perhaps is stoking more euphoria and hype surrounding cryptos in general at the moment.