Bitcoin rebounds to 50% midpoint of the run lower from last week's high

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Cryptocurrency

Traded above and below its 100 hour moving average

The price of bitcoin moved to a low yesterday of $28,800. That took the price below the close from 2020 at $28,992. However, the momentum could not be sustained the price snapped back higher. 

Traded above and below its 100 hour moving average_
The run back to the upside stalled at $35,000 (at Bitstamp at least - other highs may be a bit different). At the high, the digital currency was testing its 50% midpoint of the move down from the June 15 high at $34,970.  Sellers leaned against the midpoint and the price has since moved back down.

The 100 hour moving average is currently at $33,774.94. The price over the last couple hours has traded above and below that level.  I would look at it as a barometer for the short-term.  The price is currently trading right near the level at $33,700.  

The next downside target would be a move back below the broken trendline. That level comes in around $33,200. Move below that level and traders will start to look toward the 50 hour moving average at $32,742.14.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose