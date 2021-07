The bears are out





CNBC is bit from Scott Minerd of Guggenheim Partners. He's been bullish in the past but said it could fall as low as $10-15,000 in this wave.





It's been a slow drift lower in BTC this week but it's up $550 today and near at session high at $33,350.





The hourly chart today is showing a bit of strength with a series of higher lows and higher highs starting at yesterday's low of $32,100.