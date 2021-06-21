Bitcoin trades closer to day's low

Looking at the hourly chart, the lows did dipped below a lower channel trend line (currently at $32,080), but was not able to extend toward the earlier June low price at $31,025 (from June 8).





The May 23 low comes in at $31,107. The May 19 low reached $30,066. All are downside targets going forward.





The low price for 2021 came in at $27,734 back in January. The February low was $28,800.







The current price is around 50% from the all-time high price reached in April at $64,895. The last 68 bars as taken the price down $-32,130.



